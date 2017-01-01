Roy Orville Wyse

Roy Orville Wyse, 85, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at his home.

Roy was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Camden, to James Blaine and Rosa Lee (Harrison) Wyse. He married Martha Lou Covey, of Missouri City, Aug. 28, 1955; they later divorced.

Survivors include: two sons and two daughters-in-law, Larry and Lisa Wyse, of Richmond and Mark and Tammy Wyse, of Richmond; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Brenda and Bill Cunningham, of Milan, Mo., and Linda and Jim Coleman, of Richmond; his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sharon Wyse, of Richmond; 11 grandchildren, Shane Haymond, Bill Haymond, Phil Haymond, Courtney Surls, Dylan Wyse, Jamie Coleman, Ashley Heath, Matt Coleman, Amber Alderson, Kimberly Staley and Sara Brewer; 34 great-grandchildren with one on the way; five great-great-grandchildren; one step-son, Travis Ramsey and his wife, Angie, of Richmond; one step-daughter, DeAnna Ramsey and her significate other, Jim, of St. Louis; and three step-grandchildren, T.J. Ramsey, Tessa Ramsey and Tatum Ramsey.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by nine brothers, James, Olan, Harrison, Glen, Harry, Junior, Everett and two who died in infancy; and two sisters, Lola McKinney and Francis Wagner.

Roy started at Ford Motor Company as a paint repairman in 1951. He later became the local Union Rep for U.A.W. Local 249, where he had many positions. He then began his career with the International UAW as Auditor for Region 5 U.A.W. International from 1979 to 1987, then assistant Director Region 5 U.A.W. International from 1987 to 1989, then the Director for Region 5 U.A.W. International from 1989 to 1995, then finishing as secretary treasurer for U.A.W. International from 1995 till 1998 when he retired. Roy was an active community member and served as a volunteer for Orrick Fire Department. He was a member and a deacon for the First Baptist church in Orrick. He was a member of the Orrick School Board for nine years and was the president for three years. He was a member of Camden Masonic Lodge 223 where he had many positions. He was a member of Ray County Veterans. Roy was past president of Little League Baseball in Orrick. He was always there to help his community any way he could.

The family suggests memorial contribution be made to Ray County Veterans or to Crossroads Hospice.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. A Masonic service will precede the visitation at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home. Burial is in South Point Cemetery in Orrick. Military honors will be provided by Ray County Veterans. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.