Robert Millsap

Robert Michael “Mike” Millsap, 70, of Richmond, Mo., died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at his home.

Mike was born on October 3, 1947, in Camden, Mo., to Thomas P. and Dora A. (Davis) Millsap. He was first married Barbara Gaines of Orrick, Mo.; they later divorced. He later married Janet Graves of Orrick; they later divorced.

Survivors include: one son, Michael Anthony “Tony” Millsap of Orrick; three daughters and one son-in-law, Melanie and Vern Porter of Kearney, Mo., Marci Wettstein of Kansas City, Mo., and Mitzi Millsap of Orrick; one sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Bruce White of Richmond; eight grandchildren, Tarin Millsap, JaCee Price, Janie Porter, Jolie Porter, Eva Wettstein, Bre Gartin, Mike Millsap and Tyler Millsap; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Michael Millsap and Brighton Millsap.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by two brothers, Dwight Millsap and Larry Millsap.

Mike was a United States Army Veteran. He was a local crane operator for 45 years. He was a member of the IUOE local 101 Operating Engineer’s. Mike was a member of the Ray Lodge #223 A.F. & A.M. in Camden, Mo. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Camden.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond where military honors will be provided by the Ray County Veterans in Richmond. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m., where a masonic service will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be at a later date in South Point Cemetery near Orrick. Online condolences may be left at thurmanfuneralhome.com.