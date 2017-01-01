Richmond council filing dates set for April 2018 election

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Candidate filing dates are set for the general municipal election in April 2018.

The Richmond City Council unanimously accepted in its Tuesday, Nov. 14, meeting the state’s candidate filing dates. The first date for candidate filing is Dec. 12 at 8 a.m., and the last date is Jan. 16, 2018, at 5 p.m.

The general municipal election date is April 3, 2018. Councilors whose terms expire in April 2018 include: Tom Williams for Ward 1, Dave Powell for Ward 2, Barb Hardwick for Ward 3 and Ron Peterson for Ward 4.

In other news, the public works and finance committees conducted a joint meeting to discuss Schneider Electric’s project to conduct tests on the city’s water meters. Councilor Tom Williams, chair of the finance committee, said the company reported it tested 96 water meters and plans to discuss its findings with the council and city staff at a later date.

