Richmond City Hall adopts new phone system

By Leah Wankum, Editor

“The phone system is working.”

The Richmond City Hall staff is adjusting to its new automated phone system, which it adopted Tuesday, Nov. 7. Municipal Court Clerk Susan Brunworth was just excited someone successfully navigated the answering service directions and was able to reach her office.

For utility issues after hours, Richmond residents still need to call the non-emergency dispatch number, 816-776-5826, and reach the correct authorities who will be able to fix the issue. However, calling city hall after hours will work as well because callers can navigate the automated system to eventually reach non-emergency dispatch, city staff said.

City Clerk Tonya Willim said the main benefit for Richmond residents is they will be able to call city hall after hours and report water main breaks to the non-emergency dispatch number at Ray County 911.

