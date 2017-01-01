RHS athletes collect post-season awards

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond High School held its annual fall sports recognition ceremony Tuesday night in the high school commons. Spartan and Lady Spartan coaches presented letters and special awards to their athletes throughout the evening.

After a welcome from athletic director Ron Dunham in the commons, each squad and their families broke off into their own areas throughout the school to be honored by the coaches.

The Lady Spartan softball squad was presented individual plaques from the Richmond All-Sports Club in recognition of their fifth consecutive MRVC East championship.

The complete story is in the Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.