Quilt shop relocates to Lexington

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Richmond’s quilt shop is moving to Lexington.

Laurel Kindley, owner of All About Quilting, is taking up shop on Main Street in downtown Lexington. She signed the lease Sunday.

Moving day is Dec. 23, with a grand opening tentatively set for Jan. 13, 2018.

“I picked Lexington because it’s very touristy,” Kindley said, citing the town’s winery tours, rich history and activities that attract out-of-towners. “I have to say that that town has just welcomed me with open arms. I’ve been so impressed with not just the other merchants but (also) the chamber and just all the things that they do for the businesses over there. It’s just phenomenal. It’s amazing.”

Kindley first opened her quilt shop in Richmond in 2003. She said she had been thinking for the past couple of months about moving to a new location.

The complete story is in the Friday, November 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.