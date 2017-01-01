Popular Holiday Brass returns to Farris Dec. 11

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

A December holiday night at the Farris Theatre is enjoyable not only for the audience but also for the musicians – even those who devote almost all of their performance dates as part of a decidedly different ensemble, the Kansas City Symphony.

Six of those musicians – known locally as The Holiday Brass – are set to perform at the historic Richmond venue on Monday, Dec. 11.

They come via an invitation from former Richmond resident Steve Seward, who is principal tubist with the symphony.

“It’s fun bringing the symphony group down to the Farris,” Seward said. “All of the guys enjoy the Farris. We always get a very receptive audience.”

The complete story is in the Friday, November 10, 2017 Richmond News.

