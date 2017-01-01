Polo pulls away from visiting Bearcats

After holding a one-point halftime lead over visiting Orrick, the Polo Panthers outscored the Bearcats 19-8 in the third period on their way to a 68-53 win Nov. 17.

James Fleener led Polo with a game-high 25 points, while Jaxon Umbaugh hitting for 17 points in the season-opener for both schools. Fleener chalked up 6 points in the third period and 9 more in the fourth frame as Polo held an 18-15 edge down the stretch. Umbaugh was four-for-four from the line in the third quarter and had one of Polo’s two 3-point buckets in the game.

