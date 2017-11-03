One woman’s courageous journey to make a difference

Janice S. Ellis PhD: ‘From Liberty to Magnolia, In search of the American Dream’

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer – Living 50-Plus

Most of us over the age of 50 remember the civil rights movement, segregation and women’s liberation movement of the 1960s and ‘70s. But, author Janice Scott Ellis PhD, who is a woman and black, grew up experiencing those years up close and personal. They made a deep impression on her as she blazed a tenacious trail of determination to succeed, break down the barriers of prejudice against gender and color, fulfill her dreams and find her purpose in life.

Ellis, grew up in southern Mississippi and now resides on a beautiful rural spot in Ray County, has written a book about her journey as a black woman fighting for racial equality as well as equality in the restricting workforce culture for women.

Her story is compelling and intriguing and reaches out to grab the heart of its reader. The book exposes the depths what Ellis has endured and what she has accomplished, and where the journey has taken her now.

