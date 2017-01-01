Mary Leona Probst

Mary Leona Propst, 74, of Gladstone, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Mary was born June 7, 1943, in Speedwell Township in St. Clair County, to Raymond Alphonzo and Anna Dorthy (Lines) Van Oster.

Survivors include: one brother, Raymond E. VanOster, of Orrick; four grandchildren, Joshua Volland-Burns (Devin), of Mission, Kan., Cory Volland (Kerstin), of Ridgely, Dakota Heitman, of Gladstone and Nicole Campbell (Jonathan), of Gladstone; three great-grandchildren: Kaycee Volland, Bentley Volland and Elisa Campbell; two nieces, Rosa Shirley (Eugene), of Camden and Tamri Bayer of Lawson; and one son-in-law, Michael Heitman.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Kenneth Ray Garrett, Leslie Junior Garrett, and Clarence Lee Propst, who died Dec. 7, 2001; and her daughter Cheryl Renea Heitman, who died Oct. 25, 2017.

Mary worked for several jewelry stores over the years in addition to being a homemaker. She lived most of her adult life in Gladstone. She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Fleming Baptist Church. She especially loved her grandchildren and all of her family. She was always there for them. She was a member of the Jim Beam Bottle Club, where she enjoyed collecting decorative decanters. She liked doing crafts, watching all-star wrestling, westerns and the home shopping network.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mary Leona Propst memorial fund.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in South Point Cemetery, Orrick.

Thurman Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.