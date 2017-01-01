Lynne’s Gifts & More: ‘One of the best kept secrets in Ray County’

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Tucked down at the end of her driveway is Lynne Pearson’s little gem of a gift shop that offers more than just gifts and crafts.

The shop, located on the lower level of her home faces a tranquil pond and lush green fields.

The outside of the shop is as alluring as the inside with interesting decorations, a table and chairs.

“I have many acquaintances that have become friends over the years via the customer end of the shop,” Pearson said. “A lot of them come out here on a Thursday or Friday afternoon and just sit and visit. They don’t necessarily shop, they just fill me in on their lives and vice versa.

“Over the years, we’ve become friends.”

Pearson’s shop is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Pearson clearly has a knack for decorating and said she worked as a decorator for Annie’s Furniture and Gifts in Excelsior Springs for more than seven years.

“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “We decorated a lot of the homes that were on the homes tours, too.”

