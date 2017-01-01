Loretta E. Pauley

Loretta E. Pauley, 83, of Camden, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Mo.

Loretta was born June 29, 1934, in Oto, Iowa to Simion and Margaret (Pithan) Monk. She married LaVerne Bryan Pauley, of Meckling, S.D., Nov. 23, 1955. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 1996.

Survivors include: three daughters and two sons-in-law, Louise and John, of Higginsville, Linda and Bret Strain, of Hardin, and Skeeter Pauley of Norborne; one sister-in-law, Janet Monk, of Sioux City, Iowa; four brothers, Larry, Clem, Gene and Roger; four sisters, Flossie, Harriett, Emaline and Donna; four grandchildren, Johnna Martens (Robert), Jeffery (Laura) McElwee, Mike McElwee (Angel) and Fuss Woody; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Loretta was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Dick, Earl, Wayne and Terry; and two sisters, LaVerne and Lois.

Loretta was a homemaker. She was of the Methodist faith. She lived in Camden most of her life. Loretta loved her girls and family. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond V.F.W. or to the American Heart Association.

A celebration of life for Loretta is 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, at the V.F.W. in Richmond. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of these arrangements.