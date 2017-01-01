Legal counsels wrangle with inmate medical bills

By Leah Wankum, for the Richmond News

The county hospital is refraining from suing Ray County for failing to pay jail inmates’ medical bills. In the meantime, legal counsel on both sides of the table will convene in the coming weeks to resolve the matter outside of court.

After struggling financially in the spring with this year’s budget, the Ray County Commission suspended payment of the county jail inmates’ medical bills to Ray County Memorial Hospital. Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, who provides legal counsel for the Ray County Commission, reviewed Missouri statutes and provided her legal opinion in July to the Ray County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees that the inmates – and not the county – are responsible for paying their medical bills.

