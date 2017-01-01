Languishing landline tax puts Ray Co. 911 in limbo

Citizens committee campaign for penny sales tax to fund local agency

By Leah Wankum, Editor

As funds shrink for Ray County 911, one group of county residents is brainstorming ways to push for a sales tax to restore the center’s finances and to maintain the integrity of the service.

Citizens for Ray County 911 is campaigning to convince residents to support a one-cent sales tax on the election ballot for April 2018. During its second meeting the evening of Monday, Nov. 13, the committee discussed the major issues of Ray County 911 – such as outdated equipment and a self-described dilapidated facility – as well as strategies to best promote the tax to county residents who might balk at another sales tax.

Sales tax rates as of January 2017 were 4.225 percent for the state and 1.5 percent for Ray County.

