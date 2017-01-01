Lady Dawgs cruise in season opener

It didn’t take the Hardin-Central Lady Bulldogs long to take control of their season-opening matchup Nov. 20 at Brunswick. Led by Julia Finley’s game-high 23 points, Hardin-Central rolled to a 68-20 CLAA victory over the Wildcats.

The Lady Bulldogs got 8 points from Finley in the opening frame as they jumped to a 16-9 lead. Brunswick managed just a field goal in the second period as Hardin-Central took a 32-11 cushion into the intermission. The Lady Dawgs then held a 49-13 lead after three quarters.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 Richmond News.

