K9 committee ending; No more K9 officers in county

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County K9 committee is dissolving, and no more K-9 officers work in Ray County.

Just a few months ago, the K9 committee had two K9 officers, German shepherds who worked for the Ray County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond Police Department.

Now, neither of the dogs nor their handlers work for those agencies.

Natalie Macey, a member of the K9 committee, said the committee agreed to dissolve shortly after a former Ray County deputy and K9 handler resigned in May.

