Jesus is a scandal to the unbelieving world

The scandals have been grabbing the headlines and showing up on our Facebook feeds as accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse and even worse continue to be leveled against many of our politicians and Hollywood elites. Yes it is outright scandalous – not to mention disgusting – what has been going on behind the scenes.

But there is another scandal, that while it isn’t as headline-grabbing, it too has been going on. And while you have probably heard of it, you may not have thought of it as being very scandalous, but in truth, it is. And in fact, it’s the scandal involving the news of a crucified Savior. And to help you understand what I mean, try taking a public stand by saying, “Faith in Jesus is the only way to heaven.” or “Jesus is how God has chosen to reveal Himself in the world.” Do so and many in today’s society will be quick to label you as intolerant, ignorant, close-minded, and yes, even as a hateful “right-wing radical.” That is now the world in which we live – a world that is scandalized by the news of Jesus.

The complete story is in the Friday, December 1, 2017 Richmond News.