House rep sworn in as associate judge

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The crowded third-floor courtroom of the Carroll County Courthouse was a “testament to the reputation” of Joe Don McGaugh.

The former state representative for the 39th District, including Ray, Carroll and Chariton counties, was sworn into office Monday afternoon as associate circuit judge for Carroll County. The courtroom was packed for the swearing in ceremony Monday afternoon, a fact McGaugh’s predecessor, Judge Kevin Walden, addressed to the crowd.

“This crowd is a testament to the reputation you’ve garnered and deserved,” Walden said to McGaugh.

Peggy McGaugh, long-time county clerk of Carroll County – and Joe Don’s mother – broke her voice only once as she swore her son into office. She described how proud she was of her son and his many accomplishments, including his work as a state representative and in opening his own law offices.

The complete story is in the Friday, November 17, 2017 Richmond News.

