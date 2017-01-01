Hoops jamboree scheduled for Tuesday

The 2017-18 high school basketball season will get under way in about one week, but fans will get a chance to get a sneak preview of Polo, Richmond and Lawson Tuesday night. For the fourth year in a row, those three schools will hold a pre-season scrimmage.

Polo will host this year’s jamboree that will start at 4:30 p.m. with the first of three girls’ scrimmages.

