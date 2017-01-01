Henrietta awarded $10,000 state grant

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Henrietta Police Chief Richard Pacheco had what he called “very good news” for city officials Nov. 16.

That night, during the Board of Aldermen meeting in the community center at Henrietta City Hall, Pacheco announced Henrietta had been approved for a $10,000 Missouri Department of Public Safety grant. Pacheco said the money would go toward buying a used Dodge Charger from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Henrietta’s patrol fleet.

“The grant’s very competitive,” the chief stated. “There was only $700,000, approximately, available throughout the entire state that they had to divvy up (among) every police department that applied for grants. So they were very generous, I think, (in) looking at our application and giving us the full amount.”

