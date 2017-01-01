Harps grocery: 85 percent complete

Scheduled to open Jan. 17

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Construction on the new grocery store in Richmond is 85 percent complete.

That status update comes from Josh Huskey with Commerce Construction, the general contractor for Harps Food Stores Inc.

“We’re in great shape,” Huskey said, adding that construction on the 24,000-square-foot store is on schedule for completion in mid-January.

The grocery store’s opening date is set for Jan. 17.

Harps is already outfitted with electric work and plumbing. The parking lot is asphalted and painted. For the past several days, Commerce Construction’s sub-contractors, all based out of Northwest Arkansas, have been painting and installing the ceiling and windows.

All that’s left is completion of the ceiling, staining the concrete floors and, of course, installing the shelves and stocking them with inventory.

