Gail Elizabeth Stolnacke

Gail Elizabeth Stolnacke, 89, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Gail was born Nov. 30, 1927, to Raymond H. and Florence E. (Wiese) Miller. She first married George S. Purcell, of Moline, Ill. He preceded her in death. She later married Carl Stolnacke, of Moline, Ill. He also preceded her in death.

Survivors include: her children, Pam Britton, and her husband, Bob, of Rock Island, Ill., Paula Purcell and her husband, Bill, of Richmond, James Purcell, of Milwaukee, Wisc., and David Purcell, of Springfield, Ill.; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Lyle and Joyce Miller, of Geneseo, Ill., and Kendell Miller of Chico, Calif.; six grandchildren, Julia, James, Jennifer, Jodie, Sarah and Patrick; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Gail was preceded in death by two grandsons, George Christopher Alan Purcell and Benjamin Garrett Purcell; and one sister-in-law, Babette Miller.

Gail loved her profession as a CNA where she helped countless people. She worked for 25 years at several hospitals. She was of the Lutheran faith. Gail lived in Richmond for the last 28 years. She enjoyed her apartment and her new friends. Gail’s wish was to hold her new great-grandbaby and to be with Jesus.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Hospice.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolence may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.