For these bakers, the secret ingredient is love

Christmas fundraiser for local Salvation Army a labor of love for the Good News Class

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer – Living 50-Plus

The Good News Sunday School Class ladies are legendary for their yearly Salvation Army fundraisers. By combining their baking skills with White Elephant items for a big sale, plus placing creative collections on display, they offer a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors at the Richmond Christmas Open House.

The fundraiser is eagerly anticipated by locals who enjoy coming to the First Baptist Church of Richmond to pick up something freshly baked and to peruse the assorted themed collections on display.

A Liberty display sparks an idea

It all began about 16 years ago, said Edith Holland, one of the founders of the fundraiser.

“I went to Liberty and saw a display at the old jail,” she said. “It’s very different from ours, it had a railing and the display was built in tiers.”

The Liberty display, which was not a fundraiser, sparked an idea that grew into a way to give back to the Ray County community.

The complete story is in the Friday, December 1, 2017 Richmond News.