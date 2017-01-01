First outing a learning experience for young Lady Spartan squad

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Lady Spartans found themselves in early foul trouble as they began the new season at Excelsior Springs Monday night. The Lady Tigers made four more free throws than visiting Richmond and that proved to be the difference as Excelsior Springs held on for a 38-34 victory.

Excelsior Springs had 15 field goals for the game – two of them 3-pointers, while Richmond hit 14 shots from the field, including a pair of treys. The Lady Tigers hit 6 of 10 from the stripe, while the Lady Spartans visited the line five times and converted a pair.

The early foul problems forced coach Brandon Quick to test the depth of his team.

