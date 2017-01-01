Eva Clark Sherman

Eva Clark Sherman, 97, of Richmond, passed on to a better place Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at 2:40 p.m.

Eva was born June 7, 1920, in the Henrietta Bottoms of Ray County, to Clark and Emma McCanless. She always said she was just an ole country girl, a fact she was very proud of. She was a homemaker and an avid gardener who loved to pull weeds and mow her yard. On Nov. 4, 1949, she married James Henry Sherman. Jim and Eva farmed the Henrietta Bottoms the duration of their marriage until shortly before Jim passed in October of 2000. Eva was also a member of Henrietta Baptist Church.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three beloved sisters, Alpha Hewlett. Fleta Register and Norma Stockton.

Survivors include: her daughter, Sharon Ann Arnold (Michael); her son, James Raymond Sherman (Lisa); and her five grandchildren, Eric Arnold, Kelli Selph (Joshua), and Hank, Kate and Andrew Sherman.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful loving care Eva received while living there.

Graveside services are 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, at Richmond Memory Gardens, Richmond. Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.