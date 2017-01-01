Eight Spartans earn MRVC East grid selections

Alexander, Bowers pick up all-district honors

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartan football team was well represented on the MRVC East all-conference squad voted on by the league’s coaches. Richmond finished 4-6 overall and was third in the conference after putting together a 3-2 mark.

Senior Trevon Alexander was a first-team wide receiver and defensive back, and was also selected as a second-team kick returner. Another senior, McCauley Bowers earned first-team honors on offense as an athlete and on defense at linebacker. The Spartans had two second-team selections on offense with seniors Kenton Delana on the line and Andre Pritchett as a receiver.

