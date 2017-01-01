Effort to oust state ed commission draws ire of school administrators

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Brock Dover asked for the Richmond R-XVI Board of Education’s help Tuesday night.

That night during the board’s monthly meeting at the district offices, the Richmond district assistant superintendent discussed Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ effort to terminate Margie Vandeven as state education commissioner, an initiative that’s drawing criticism. Specifically, critics allege that Greitens has attempted to fill the state Board of Education with appointees who support his effort, thus violating the Missouri Constitution.

Dover announced that the state board is scheduled to meet next Tuesday in Jefferson City. Superintendent Mike Aytes said it’s “a closed-session meeting to discuss personnel.”

But it’s rumored that the board is convening to vote on whether to fire Vandeven, Dover said.

