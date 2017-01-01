Dorothy May Rutherford

Born Dorothy May Peterson on July 27, 1920, she was the daughter of Carl and Ida Peterson. Raised in California with her three sisters and a brother. Dottie met Russell R. Rutherford on a blind date in August 1940, and they wed Nov. 23, 1940.

Russ and Dottie were inseparable, loving camping, traveling and golf. Russ died 22 years ago and Dottie came to live with her only child, Marshia. She lived in Northern California for 75 years before following Marshia to Maryland, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and back to Missouri, where they resided since 2001. Dorothy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by her daughter, Marshia, and son-in-law, Len Lacy; two grandsons Drew Lacy, who lives in Japan, and Alan Lacy, wife Dena, great-grandsons Connor and Aidan Lacy, of Richmond. Also surviving is a sister, Jewel Leonard of Sparks, Nev., and her brother Bill Peterson, of Surprise, Ariz. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews residing in Washington, California and Arizona. Her sisters Beverly and Donna predeceased her.

Services will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel, 13109 Highway O, Wood Heights. Viewing is at 11 a.m. and funeral services at noon. Dorothy will be interred at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park, Kan., following the service.