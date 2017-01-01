Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Lucille Schmitz

Dorothy “Dottie” Lucille (Stone) Schmitz died peacefully with her children and family by her side Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Richmond, at the age of 78.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Jill Noble and husband, Ray, of Richmond, William (Billy) Schmitz and wife, Sonya, of Excelsior Springs, LaDonna Oliphant and husband, Rodney, of Richmond, Neeley Schmitz and wife, Michelle, of Liberty, and David Schmitz and wife, Amy, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Cole Noble, Tara Noble, Clay Noble, Collin Noble, Jillian Noble, Charlie Noble, Vance Rooks, William Schmitz, Alisha Schmitz Hopkins, Jace Schmitz, Mick Oliphant, Dominique Oliphant, Erica Schmitz, Bryant Schmitz, Heidi Schmitz, Camden Schmitz, Cade Schmitz and Cael Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Adia Noble, Avarie Noble, Benjamin Noble and Preston Hoffman, Justice Hopkins and Adele Hopkins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph (Bill) Schmitz; and infant grandchildren, Taylor Joseph Schmitz, Paige Lucille Schmitz, Natalie Faith Oliphant and John Henry Schmitz.

Dorothy was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Dover, N.H. to Herbert and Alice (Hourihan) Stone. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Dover in 1957. She married William J. (Bill) Schmitz, an Air Force in-flight electronics technician for B-52 Bombers in 1959. Dorothy was a homemaker and mother to five children.

Her visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Her funeral is 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery, Wood Heights. Pastor Bill Purcell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dorothy’s life. Flowers may be sent to Thurman Funeral Home, or in lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to Shirkey’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.