Donald Roy Rogers

Donald Roy Rogers, 84, of Lee’s Summit, passed away Nov. 8, 2017.

A celebration of life service is 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at John Knox Village, Sun Valley Clubhouse, 301 NW Craigmont, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

A private burial will take place at Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Don enlisted in the United States Navy at the end of the Korean War where he served on the USS Shangri-La and Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Calif. He was a graduate from UMKC. He worked for Thompson-Hayward Chemical Company and Farmland Industries as an accountant.

In retirement, Don enjoyed working many years as ‘Farmer Don’ at the Deanna Rose Farmstead for 14 years, as well as Santa Claus at Crown Center and many other private events.

He was blessed with a son, Tim in 1964, and a daughter, Jill in 1970.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Boyel Rogers, a.k.a. Sally.

Don is survived by his daughter, Jill Hess (boyfriend Byron Courtney); grandchildren Jessica and Noah; son, Tim Rogers, and his wife, Joni, and their children, Sam and Maisy.