Defense leads the way for Lady Bearcats

The Orrick Lady Bearcats held Polo to just seven field goals in a 48-22 win on the Panthers’ home court Nov. 17 in the season opener. Orrick had two players score in double figures with Paige Smith leading the way. Smith scored 17 points, and Karson Werle chipped in 12 more.

Werle hit a pair of buckets outside the arc, while Smith hit one.

