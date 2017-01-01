County director hired for DFC grant

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Step one: Hire a program director. Check.

After the Ray County Coalition was awarded $125,000 in a Drug-Free Communities Grant last month, it needed a director to handle the coalition’s programming. Tri-County Mental Health Services staff members found their new hire: a Liberty mother with years of experience working with youth and a marketing background to boot.

Heather Lewis is a Liberty resident with a background in marketing and public relations. She plans to use her experience working with youth to develop and maintain the programming for the grant.

Kara White, coalition liaison and community prevention specialist at Tri-County Mental Health Services, said she and Prevention/Wellness Manager Vicky Ward hired Lewis on Tuesday.

