Counselor to open mental health trauma center

REBUILDING RICHMOND AND BEYOND: LIFE RECOVERY CONSULTING, LLC

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A new counseling business is opening in Richmond.

Robert Cox, a licensed counselor in Liberty, is making Richmond the new headquarters for his counseling practice, Life Recovery Consulting, LLC. Primarily a counseling center for treating trauma, the new business will be located in an office Cox is leasing from Richmond property owner John Letzig. Located next to King Garden in the Wollard Boulevard complex, the business is set to open Dec. 1, if all goes as planned.

The counseling center will primarily focus on treating trauma, Cox said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, November 7, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.