Cost a likely deterrent for K9 officers regionally

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Having a well-trained dog on the force is expensive for a law enforcement agency.

After the Ray County K9 Committee dissolved and its K9 officers left local law enforcement agencies, many Ray County residents questioned the validity of a K9 program in the county. How much does a K9 program cost? How is a K9 program funded? What happens to the K9 officer when its handler leaves the force?

Most law enforcement agencies in northwest Missouri have no K9 program in place, perhaps because of lack of funds, and indeed funding requirements are substantial. For the Ray County K9 Committee, each dog cost about $8,000 to purchase and train. For every year thereafter, costs reached about $1,000 in follow-up training and overall care for each K9.

The complete story is in the Friday, November 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.