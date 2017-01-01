Comeback falls short for Spartans

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said the first quarter of their season opener against visiting Lawson Monday night told the story. The Spartans committed six of their 12 turnovers in the opening period that allowed Lawson to take a 10-0 lead. The Cardinals then held off a late second-half charge by Richmond to pick up a 47-45 victory.

Ashton Vandiver got the first Spartan bucket of the season with a short baseline jumper with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter to cut the visitor’s lead to 10-2. The Spartans committed just one turnover in the second frame as both teams battled on even terms, but Jermain said his team just could not recover from the bad start.

“The first half established the whole momentum of the game,” he said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.