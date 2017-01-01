Clyde Eugene Clevenger

Clyde Eugene “Sarge” Clevenger, 88, of Richmond, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at the Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Sarge was born July 17, 1929, in Winwood, to Fred and Edith (George) Clevenger. He married Peggy M. (Edwards) Elliott, of Crane, June 7, 1998;sShe survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: three daughters, Deborah Clevenger, of Jacksonville, Fla., Katherine Tompkins, and her husband, Rory, of Excelsior Springs, and Cynthia Tranchina, and husband, Mike, of Amite, La.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three stepsons, Terry Elliott, and his wife, Nancy, of Stafford, Kan., Brad Elliott, and his wife, Debbie, of Medicine Lodge, Kan., and Verlan, and his wife, Starla Elliott, of Pratt, Kan.; stepdaughter, Sherrie Ingle, and her husband, Jay, of Aurora; nine step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sarge was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Clevenger; and three sisters, Hazel Bond, Winnie Mendolia and Margaret Hirsch.

Sarge served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring in 1967 as a tech sergeant. He also worked for TWA for 20 years. He was a 52-plus year member of the Salina Masonic Lodge 60 A.F. & A.M. He was member of the Abdallah Temple and Scottish Rite Bodies. Sarge was also a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 237 in Richmond. He was a member of Richmond United Methodist Church. Sarge lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Military honors are provided by Ray County veterans. Burial is 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, at Crane City Cemetery, Crane, Mo.

