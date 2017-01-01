Clarification sought before Phase II of Dear playground continues

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Richmond R-XVI School District is experiencing a slight delay in moving ahead with Phase II of the playground project at Dear Elementary School.

The Board of Education was scheduled to vote on AB Creative’s bid of $73,560 for work on Phase II during its Nov. 14 meeting at the district offices. However, because of the need to clarify some itemizing, the issue was tabled until Superintendent Mike Aytes could get an explanation.

As Aytes explained that night during a short interview, the bid included costs for rubber infill and Ultra Turf. According to the superintendent, the district already has bought enough Ultra Turf to cover the playground.

“The question is, is this a duplication of something that we already have?” he said.

