City council approves purchase for 16-inch water line

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Richmond City Council approved in its Oct. 24 meeting purchasing the final 1,880 feet of pipeline to complete the replacement project of the city’s 16-inch water main.

Preliminary estimates called for the purchase of 2,100 feet of main, according to an Oct. 24 memo from Public Works Director Dale Shipp. After measuring the project again, city staff learned the full length necessary for the project is actually 2,880 feet. The city already purchased 1,000 feet of 16-inch pipeline at a discounted price of $26,600.

Before the council voted, Councilor Dave Powell mentioned “the fear of oil prices going up over the next six months” and the price of the pipe increasing as reasons to go ahead and purchase the rest of the pipe for the project as soon as possible.

The complete story is in the Friday, November 3, 2017 Richmond News.

