Citizen petition requests end of consolidation talks

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

When the Hardin-Central C-2 School District recently began exploring consolidating with the Norborne R-VIII School District, Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah expected “strong opinions” from supporters and opponents.

Cavanah and the Board of Education received some of those opinions Monday night – in the form of signatures.

During the board’s monthly meeting in the district schoolhouse, Dana Burton submitted a petition requesting that talks of consolidation cease. It had signatures from “264 concerned citizens in this community,” Burton said.

The complete story is in the Friday, November 17, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.