Cathryn May McIntyre

Cathryn May (Hull) McIntyre, 90, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Pine View Manor, Stanberry.

Cathryn was born Sept. 28, 1927, to Frank Raymond and Ruth May (Bain) Hull near Elmo. She attended elementary school at Possum Walk and graduated from Elmo High School in 1945. She began her 35-year teaching career four months later at Mount Taber School which was a one room school house.

On March 7, 1948, she married the love of her life, Dean Colvin McIntyre, at the Elmo United Methodist Church in Elmo. They were married 49 years.

Cathryn attended Northwest Missouri State College and was a graduate of Central Missouri State University. She was a gifted teacher who loved her job and her students. Following her retirement from teaching, she worked at the Ray County Library for 10 years, retiring on her 80th birthday. She could draw anything just by looking at a picture in a magazine and could sew anything. She was a great storyteller. She was a member of Knoxville Community Church.

Cathryn had five children who adored her and now survive her: Cole McIntyre, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Debrah (Bennie) Buckalew, of Stanberry, Lonny (Sandy) McIntyre, of Hardin, Denise (Richard) Alexander, of Independence, and Stacy (Jeanie) McIntyre, of Kansas City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces, nephews and greats.

Cathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents; her in-laws; her sisters, Roberta Hutt and Francis Campbell; her brothers-in-law, Olin Hutt and Dr. James (Bob) Campbell; and her great-nephew, Bradley Hutt.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to High Prairie Cemetery or to Harvesters.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home. Burial follows the service in High Prairie Cemetery, west of Elmo. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.