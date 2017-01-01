Bulldogs get off to a slow start in opener

The Hardin-Central Bulldogs shook off a sluggish first half, but the comeback attempt wasn’t enough as they dropped their season opener 46-32 at Brunswick Monday night. The Dawgs fell behind 17-7 after the first eight minutes and cut the halftime deficit to 32-17.

Hardin-Central had trouble offensively in the third period as the Wildcats held a 6-3 scoring edge. The Dawgs held a 12-8 advantage in the final eight minutes.

Overall coach Kirk Thacker was pleased with his team’s first outing of the season.

