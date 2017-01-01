Board revamps building permit fees

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Hardin Board of Aldermen did something Monday night that board member and Mayor Pro Tem Colin Chang felt was overdue.

During its meeting in the community room at Hardin City Hall, the board passed Ordinance No. 728 to revamp its fee schedule for building permits. As set by the new ordinance, which replaces Ordinance No. 634, the fee schedule covers various types of residential and commercial projects.

Chang said he felt that passing the ordinance was necessary partly because Hardin is “getting so much commercial business coming in here of a large scale.”

