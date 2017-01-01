- News
Tanner Swafford and Ashley Johnson, of Dallas, Ga., have announced the birth of their daughter Scarlett June on Nov. 1, 2017. Scarlett weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz.
Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Vickie Swafford. Great-grandparents are Earleene “Sug” Swafford and Patricia Hummel. Maternal grandparents are Jeremy and Karla Johnson. Maternal great-grandparents are Marcia Savage and Jack Savage, and Jim and Wanda Johnson.
