- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Real Estate
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Upickem Contest!
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Three members of the Orrick Bearcats picked up football honors from the I-70 Conference. The Bearcats placed one player on the second-team offense and another on second-team defense while one more earned honorable mention.
League champion Crest Ridge had three first-team offensive players to go along with two second-team selections. The Cougars also had four first-team defensive selections and three more second-team honorees.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login