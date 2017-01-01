Bearcats earn league recognition

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Three members of the Orrick Bearcats picked up football honors from the I-70 Conference. The Bearcats placed one player on the second-team offense and another on second-team defense while one more earned honorable mention.

League champion Crest Ridge had three first-team offensive players to go along with two second-team selections. The Cougars also had four first-team defensive selections and three more second-team honorees.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 Richmond News.

