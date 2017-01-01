Socialize

Area tree farm ready to welcome visitors

Local business sells Christmas trees, fresh garland, opens Christmas thrift shop

Debra and Jack Smith are building a Christmas tree farm in rural Richmond. They also create and sell pre-cut Christmas trees and fresh garland and have opened a Christmas thrift shop, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 24, until Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at their home, 8046 Southpoint Drive, near Camden. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)

By Leah Wankum, Editor

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – all year round – at the Smith Lodge.

No, really. Thousands of Christmas trees, all different kinds, are purposely growing on Debra and Jack Smith’s farmland. Debra and Jack are Christmas tree farmers in rural Richmond. At least three thousand Christmas trees of various types are growing on their land; 600 alone are planted in their front yard.

Of all the things you can grow in Missouri, the Smiths picked Christmas trees for a very personal reason. Christmas is not just a one-day holiday for the Smith family; it’s an entire season of celebration for their five children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild – with another on the way. Spoiler alert for the kids: Jack even dresses up as Santa Claus.

That being said, it only made sense to turn a big “to do” each year into a yearlong hobby and, eventually, a lucrative business.

