Area tree farm ready to welcome visitors

Local business sells Christmas trees, fresh garland, opens Christmas thrift shop

By Leah Wankum, Editor

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – all year round – at the Smith Lodge.

No, really. Thousands of Christmas trees, all different kinds, are purposely growing on Debra and Jack Smith’s farmland. Debra and Jack are Christmas tree farmers in rural Richmond. At least three thousand Christmas trees of various types are growing on their land; 600 alone are planted in their front yard.

Of all the things you can grow in Missouri, the Smiths picked Christmas trees for a very personal reason. Christmas is not just a one-day holiday for the Smith family; it’s an entire season of celebration for their five children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild – with another on the way. Spoiler alert for the kids: Jack even dresses up as Santa Claus.

That being said, it only made sense to turn a big “to do” each year into a yearlong hobby and, eventually, a lucrative business.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, November 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.