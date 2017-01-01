Aggies pick up district, conference honors

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Four Norborne/Hardin-Central players picked up first-team all-conference recognition from the CRC coaches. Three other players picked up honorable mention honors on offense and three more on the defensive side.

The Aggies split their four conference games, while also putting together a 5-5 overall campaign that ended with a district semifinal loss at Sedalia to undefeated league champion Sacred Heart. The Gremlins, who will travel to King City Friday night for the 8-man semifinals, dominated both the all-conference selections as well as the all-district honors. Sacred Heart had six named to the first-team all-CRC squad offense and five spots on the first-team defense.

The complete story is in the Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.