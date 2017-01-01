A Christmas Story: Musical stage version of classic film comes to Farris

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

The beloved tale about a little boy who wants a Red Ryder carbine action range model air rifle is coming to the Farris Theatre this weekend.

(Don’t forget about the leg lamp.)

“The Christmas Story: The Musical,” the latest production of the Ray County Community Arts Association, runs Friday through Sunday at the theater.

Director Mac Rogers said the musical, set in the 1940s in Indiana, had its world premiere at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre in 2009. It became the highest-grossing show in the theater’s history.

At the time, newly active as a stage manager, Rogers said he was smitten by the show and he and his friend Tim Marshall began a quest to bring it to the Farris.

“But the show’s success kept that dream unreachable,” Rogers said, explaining that the show had four years off and on Broadway and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical.

The complete story is in the Friday, December 1, 2017 Richmond News.