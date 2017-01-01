Wirsig advances to state golf tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Ava Wirsig has picked a good time to be playing her best golf of the season according to Lady Spartan coach Murray Dennis. The Richmond junior battled tough conditions and a tough course at sectionals Monday to advance to next week’s state tournament in Columbia.

Wirsig’s round of 102 at Mozingo Golf Course in Maryville put her in 15th and made the cut for state by five shots.

The top two teams and the low 15 scores not on those teams advance to the Class 1 tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Columbia Country Club.

