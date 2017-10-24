Walden sworn in as Presiding 8th Circuit judge

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Kevin Walden now presides over the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court.

Judge Walden was sworn into office Friday afternoon by Clay County Judge Larry Harman in the Ray County Courthouse. Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Walden on Oct. 12.

The third-floor courtroom was almost completely full of Walden’s loved ones, colleagues and well-wishers from the Ray and Carroll counties and the neighboring communities. The room filled with a mixture of laughter and affection for Judge Walden as well as solemnity while Judge Harman conducted the ceremony.

As circuit judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit, Walden now presides over Carroll and Ray counties’ circuit courts. Walden replaced Judge David Miller, who retired the first week of October, after his 70th birthday.

Judge Walden said he is both excited and humbled by his appointment, and he’s “anxious to assume the new duties.”

“I’ve been handling cases by assignment over here in Richmond for 13 years, so I feel very comfortable with the people and the staff and the lawyers,” he said.

