Versatile Walkenhorst to open 9th concert season at Farris

By Sara Seidel, for the Richmond News

If ever a performance could enchant a wide audience, the opening show of the 9th Concert Season at the Farris Theatre is it.

Consider this: Bob Walkenhorst’s show features the singer/songwriter’s contemplative acoustic pieces, his spirited rock numbers and his partnership with a mellow cellist.

The multifaceted show is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, at Richmond’s historic performance venue.

Walkenhorst, a native of nearby Norborne, spent his early days singing in church and began his professional career performing with the bar band known as Steve, Bob & Rich. He achieved perhaps his greatest fame as lead singer with The Rainmakers, earning popularity with the hit “Let My People Go, Go.”

His unique vocals and viewpoints have garnered him a dedicated following, through more than 30 years in the music scene. In this show, his fourth at the Farris, Walkenhorst will perform songs spanning that career.

Joining him on stage will be Sascha Groshang, principal cellist with the Saint Joseph Symphony and professor of cello at Missouri Western State University.

Groschang holds performance degrees from the UMKC Conservatory and Mannes College of Music in New York City, with further studies at The Julliard School. She has performed with Michael Buble, Peter Gabriel, Josh Groban and Sarah Mclachlan and has worked extensively on stages and in recording studios around the world.

The show begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door.

